'Expressed Concern Over Myanmar Instability's Impact On Our Border': S Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar meets Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister U Than Shwe in Delhi

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has expressed concern about the impact of continuing violence in Myanmar in a meeting with the neighbouring country's foreign minister.

Mr Jaishankar also called for an early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar.

"Discussed our deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border. India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing this situation," Mr Jaishankar said in a post on X, after meeting Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Shwe in Delhi today.

"Particularly flagged illegal narcotics, arms smuggling and trafficking in persons as priority challenges. Sought cooperation for early return of Indian nationals trapped in Myawaddy," he said.

India shares a combined 1,600-km-long border with Myanmar in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. The Manipur government has pinned the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state to a huge influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, apart from other issues.

Only 10 per cent of the 400-km international border that lies in Manipur is fenced, leaving it wide open as a transit route for drug trafficking to northeast India from the "Golden Triangle" - the tri-junction of the Myanmar, Laos and Thailand border.

Met with Deputy PM and FM of Myanmar U Than Shwe as he transited New Delhi today.



Discussed our deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border. India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing this situation.



Particularly... pic.twitter.com/7ewHKxc6ZL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2024

The Kuki tribes in Manipur who share ethnic ties with the Chin people in Myanmar have accused Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of creating fear of "illegal immigrants" in his community, the valley-dominant Meiteis, to grab land and resources.

"Pressed for credible security protection for our ongoing projects in the country. Urged early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar. India stands ready to help in any manner," Mr Jaishankar said, referring to India's projects that are in Myanmar's strategic areas where pro-democracy insurgents have overrun the junta forces.

Some security experts see the Manipur crisis from a geopolitical lens.

The junta's Home Minister Lieutenant General Yar Pyae on Monday said the country is "facing challenges" in stemming opium poppy cultivation, months after the UN warned the country had become the world's biggest producer of the narcotic, news agency AFP reported.

Myanmar's legal economy has been ruined by conflict and instability since the military seized power in 2021 and sparked a widespread armed uprising. He said there had been a "slight increase" in illegal cultivation of opium poppy -- essential for producing heroin -- in 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Myanmar produced an estimated 1,080 tonnes of opium in 2023, up from 790 the year before.

Lt General Yar Pyae accused some of Myanmar's ethnic armed groups of manufacturing synthetic drugs using precursor chemicals. The Southeast Asian nation's borderlands are home to a plethora of ethnic armed groups, many of which have fought the military for control of local resources and over the drug trade.

The total estimated value of Myanmar's "opiate economy" rose to between $1 billion and $2.4 billion, the equivalent of 1.7 to 4.1 per cent of the country's 2022 gross domestic product (GDP), the UNODC said.

Analysts say the military, which ousted an elected government and seized power in 2021, is not serious about ending the multi-billion dollar trade, AFP reported.

With inputs from AFP