Existence Of 'Asiatic Golden Cat' Reconfirmed In Manas National Park

A team made up of officials from the Assam Forest Department, conservationists from region's leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as well as several other conservationists from different parts of India, has reconfirmed the existence of the Asiatic golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) in the Manas National Park of Assam.

"Despite the species expected to occur in the region based on a direct sighting made in 2007, an intensive annual systematic camera trapping effort of 39,700 trap days over eight years between 2011 and 2018 yielded no records, as per a press release from Aaranyak.

"Nevertheless, two photographic captures of the species were made in December 2019 and January 2021, following the camera trapping efforts of Assam Forest Department, Aaranyak and Panthera reconfirming its presence in the park following the end of the ethnopolitical conflict in Manas National Park," Dr M Firoz Ahmed, one of the lead authors of the paper said.

The finding of this research was published in the summer 2024 edition of 'CATNews' of the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group, one of the five components of the Species Survival Commission of the IUCN.

Scientist from Aaranyak Dr M Firoz Ahmed and Senior conservation biologist Dr Dipankar Lahkar along with conservationists Amal Chandra Sarmah, Dr Ramie H Begum, Aprajita Singh, Nibir Medhi, Nitul Kalita, Sunit Kumar Das, and Dr Abishek Harihar contributed to the research finding, the release stated.

"The Asiatic golden cat is a medium-sized felid with a distribution range spanning the northeastern Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and southern China. Listed as Near Threatened in the IUCN Red List, the species is protected under Scheduled-I of India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," the release stated.

This cat is known to occur across a wide range of habitats, including dry deciduous forests, subtropical evergreen forests, tropical rainforests, temperate and sub-alpine forests, and at elevations ranging from 0 m to 3,738 m, Aaranyak stated in the release.

"In North-east India, the species is recorded from Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve of Sikkim, Buxa Tiger Reserve of north-Bengal, Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary, east Garo, South Garo, and Jaintia hills of Meghalaya; Dampha Tiger Reserve of Mizoram, Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Kamlang Tiger Reserve, Debang valley, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Singchung-BugunVCR and Talle-Valley Wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh, Intanki National Park of Nagaland, and others," as per the release.

