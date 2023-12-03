'Exactly 20 Years Ago...': Jairam Ramesh Recalls Congress' Similar Loss In 2003 And A Strong Comeback

He also talked about the party being part of the INDIA block which wants to come together

With Congress facing defeats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the Assembly polls, party leader Jairam Ramesh recalled that 20 years ago the party similarly lost in these three states but came back strong and emerged as the single largest party in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

"Exactly 20 years ago also, the Indian National Congress had to face defeat in the assembly elections held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. At that time we had won only in Delhi. But within a few months, Congress made a strong comeback and emerged as the largest party in the Lok Sabha elections and formed the government at the Centre," Mr Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

ठीक 20 साल पहले भी भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस को छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान में हुए विधानसभा चुनावों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। उस वक्त हमें सिर्फ़ दिल्ली में जीत मिली थी। लेकिन कुछ ही महीनों में ज़ोरदार ढंग से वापसी करते हुए कांग्रेस लोकसभा चुनाव में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 3, 2023

He also talked about the party being part of the INDIA block which wants to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections.

"With hope, faith, patience and determination the Indian National Congress will prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. INDIA will win!" Mr Ramesh added.

Congress suffered defeats at the hands of BJP in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2003. Congress won 145 seats in 2004 elections and formed the government at the Centre with the help of other parties.

BJP won 138 seats and sat in opposition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP won in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the results announced on Sunday. Congress won in Telangana.

