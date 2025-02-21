Eknath Shinde's Absence From Events Adds To Maharashtra Coalition Rift Buzz

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remained absent from three government programs in the state, adding steam to the speculation about a cold war within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance that came to power in the state in the November 2024 Assembly elections.

Mr Shinde was not present at inauguration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane's district's Badlapur, the Maratha king's birth anniversary celebrations at the historic Agra Fort and the inauguration of the second phase of the Shivsrushti theme park in Ambegaon Budruk. All three programs were attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In November last year, the Mahayuti alliance - comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP - raced to victory in the state elections, winning 230 of 288 Assembly seats. Mr Shinde had joined hands with the BJP after a rebellion within the former united Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, leading to a split. Following Election Commission and court decisions gave the original party name and symbol to the faction led by Mr Shinde. The 2024 Assembly poll results were a thumping assurance for the alliance.

However, discontent among the Shiv Sena cadre was out in the open when Mr Shinde was not given the chief ministerial post. He was then accommodated in the State Disaster Management Authority.

The apparent rift continued to widen until recently when 'Y'-security cover to some MLAs was withdrawn. Sources said that while the cover has been downgraded or withdrawn for legislators from all parties, the number is highest for the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is upset over the move.

The security cover in question was given to 44 state legislators and 11 Lok Sabha MPs after the Shiv Sena rebellion. But among those who lost the cover after a security assessment were key aides of Mr Shinde, who do not hold any Cabinet berths, as per sources.

The picture has not been rosy for the Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP either, with leaders of the party facing off over the government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, largely credited for the alliance's victory. While Mr Shinde's party had objected the missing word 'Mukhyamantri (Chief Minister)' ahead of the scheme's name in NCP's promotional material, their ally downplayed the dispute.

NCP leader Aditi Tatkare and BJP's Girish Mahajan's appointment as Nashik and Raigad guardian ministers respectively too became a bone of contention. Mr Shinde also skipped a review meeting of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela chaired by Mr Fadnavis.

Senior BJP leader Asish Shelar, however, brushed aside talks of a rift, emphasising that there is no resentment and the government is being run in unison.