Drunk Man Gets Stuck In 30-Foot-Long Drain Pipe, UP Police Rescues Him

Uttar Pradesh Police recently rescued a drunk man who was trapped inside a 30-foot-long drain pipe in Noida. They released a compilation of several short videos explaining the incident and showing how cops and locals rescued the victim.

A crowd is seen gathered around the drain in the footage as two policemen attempt to rescue the drunk man. Locals reportedly alerted the authorities after hearing the man cry out for assistance from inside the drainpipe. The rescuers entered the drain and tried to clear the way for the man to come outside. After a few minutes, they were finally able to rescue the drunk man.

They wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, "'Sweeping trouble from the torrent' In response to an early morning #Dial 112 call about an intoxicated man who fell into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe, @noidapolice quickly reached the spot and successfully rescued him with the help of locals."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over one lakh views and eight thousand likes on the social media platform.

"Hats off to prompt police action," said a user.

Another added, "Locals from there, who helps police are King"

A person said, "Good work"

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Delhi resident, accused of endangering the safety of pedestrians by allegedly driving his SUV recklessly on a street in Noida, was arrested on Friday, police said. Prince Mavi was booked for violation of road traffic rules and fined Rs 35,000 as a penalty, they said.

In videos that surfaced on social media, he is seen driving an SUV on a street near Amity University and braking close to pedestrians, leaving them terrified. Those terrified by his acts included college-going men and women, it was seen in the videos.

The vehicle has been impounded, police said. Separately, the traffic police said it has slapped challans totalling Rs 35,000 on Mavi for flouting multiple rules of the Motor Vehicles Act. Use of tinted glasses, faulty number plates (which had casteist mentions on them), dangerous driving, and violation of prescribed levels of air pollution, were among the violations, police said.