Delhi Police Implements Extensive Safety And Security Measures In View Of Kanwar Yatra

With the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Police has implemented extensive safety and security measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Detailing the preparedness, DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey said, "We have issued Do's and Don'ts for the Kanwar Shivirs, arranged firefighting equipment, and set up first aid facilities and Ganga Jal. Around 1,100 personnel have been deployed," he stated.

"All the preparations have been made for the Kanwar Yatra...Safety and security measures have been taken...CCTV cameras will be installed and several other measures have been taken," he said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra.

The advisory informed that this year the expected number of Kanwariyas is about 15-20 lakhs.

"The holy expedition called Kanwar Yatra commences on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), i.e., July 22, 2024. It culminates on the Chaturdashi Tithi, i.e., August 2, 2024, as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi, and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the expected number is about 15- 20 lakhs," it said.

The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it stated.

Devotees across the nation began their Kanwar Yatra on July 22, on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Many devotees thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer their prayers and also took a holy dip in the Ganga to mark the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Devotees flock to temples, including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kali Paltan temple in Meerut, and the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, to offer their prayers.

Haridwar saw an influx of pilgrims, prompting enhanced security arrangements. The area has been divided into 14 superzones, 35 zones, and 132 sectors for better management.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, marks a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan symbolize Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, which are considered auspicious.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples.

