'Brother, Going To Die Today': Delhi Fire Victim In Last Phone Call

The massive fire, in the Anaj Mandi area of the national capital, was reported at 5.22 am

As a massive fire engulfed a Delhi factory early on Sunday, leaving no room for the sleeping workers to escape, a 30-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh made his last phone call to his brother, requesting him to "take care of things at home".

In a chilling audio clip, the man, identified as Musharraf Ali from UP's Bijnor, pleaded with his brother to take care of his wife and four children after he was gone.

43 labourers died in the fire in Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area early this morning.

"Brother, I am going to die. There is fire everywhere. Brother, please come to Delhi tomorrow and take me. There is fire everywhere and no way to escape," Mr Ali told his brother.

"I will not survive today. Please take care of my family, brother... I am not able to breathe... just come and take me...take care of the family," he further said.

Mr Ali also told his brother to break the news of his death to the elders of the house first.

When his brother asked him try save himself, he said: "Ab koi raasta nahi bacha (there is no way now)".

"I am about to die brother, just three-four minutes remain... it's all God's will," he said.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. He had been working at the factory for the last four years.

The massive fire was reported at 5.22 am on Sunday. Thirty-five fire trucks were rushed to the area but narrow lanes and crowded buildings made it difficult for emergency personnel to reach the blaze in time.

Most of the victims died of asphyxiation, emergency services personnel have said.

"We found carbon monoxide (CO). After this we searched the area manually. The entire third and fourth floors of the building were engulfed with smoke. CO levels were very high," Aditya Pratap Singh, NDRF Deputy Commander, was quoted by news agency PTI.

A case has been filed against the owners of the building.