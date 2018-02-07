Delhi Court Sends Indrani Mukerjea To Judicial Custody

Mukerjea was presented before Special Judge Sunil Rana on the expiry of her two-day Central Bureau of Investigation custody.
She was quizzed in a case allegedly involving Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram.
On May 15 last year, the CBI had registered a FIR against Karti Chidambaram on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.
Karti Chidambaram allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.
The accused have denied all the charges against them.