Delhi Court Sends Indrani Mukerjea To Judicial Custody

A court on Wednesday sent former media baron Indrani Mukerjea to 14 days judicial custody in connection with a case related to INX Media.Mukerjea was presented before Special Judge Sunil Rana on the expiry of her two-day Central Bureau of Investigation custody.She was quizzed in a case allegedly involving Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram.On May 15 last year, the CBI had registered a FIR against Karti Chidambaram on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.Karti Chidambaram allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The FIR does not mention Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.The accused have denied all the charges against them.