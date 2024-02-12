'Decades Of Technological Revolution': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shares Video Of First Smartwatch

According to the company, the watch was the "first of its kind".

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently took to social media to share an interesting video of the first smartwatch launched in the year 1982 by Seiko. A TV show's video included a Seiko UC-2000 watch that served as a tiny wrist-mounted data storage gadget. The host of the TV show questioned whether the watch was just another example of "technology in search of a purpose".

While sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Chandrasekhar wrote, "Technology in search of a purpose" From the first #smartwatch in 1982 to today's marvel, it's a journey of decades of technological evolution. #RetroTech"

“Technology in search of a purpose”



From the first #smartwatch in 1982 to today's marvel, it's a journey of decades of technological evolution.#RetroTechpic.twitter.com/3ScizEGemp — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 11, 2024

According to the company, the watch was the "first of its kind". They said, "After introducing the world's first TV watch, Seiko introduced a wrist computer that stored data. It was the first of its kind. It had memory of up to 2,000 characters and could store telephone numbers and addresses as well as a diary or schedule for up to one month. The Seiko wrist computer marked the beginning of the age of portable information devices."

Since being shared, the video has amassed over seven thousand views and over 450 reactions.

"The advent of 1st smartwatch in 1982 marked inception of a technological revolution,albeit its purpose & commercial viability took decades to materialize. However, the next decade will witness an unprecedented acceleration in technological advancements," said a user.

Another added, "Old Casio smartwatches with calculator and alarm were amazing, I actually used the alarm thing a few times."

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Mr Chandrasekhar said that the digital economy will contribute 20 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2026.

The Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, skill development and entrepreneurship was speaking at the inaugural function of 'Startup Conclave 2023', organised by the Gujarat government at helipad ground in the state capital.

"In 2014, the digital economy was around 4.5 per cent of the GDP and today it is 11 per cent. By 2026, the digital economy will account for 20 per cent or one-fifth of the Indian GDP," he said.

According to Mr Chandrasekhar, targets and ambitions set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he launched the 'Digital India' programme in 2015 have transformed "qualitatively as well as quantitatively our economy, our innovation ecosystem and our position as a nation in the world".