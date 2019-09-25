Day After Tripura Congress Chief Resigns, 9 Party Leaders Quit

Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman had sought Assam-like citizens' list in Tripura.

In a major setback to the Tripura Congress, nine leaders including the vice-president, quit a day after party chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman announced his resignation.

Addressing a press conference at Pradyot Kishore Debbarman's residence, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee's General Secretary Sridam Debbarma, who is among the nine leaders, said the "royal scion has fallen victim to a conspiracy".

"Maharaja Pradyot was forced to resign from the party since he sought the implementation of NRC and refused to compromise with a section of corrupt leaders," he claimed.

"Now that we have resigned, many more in the districts and the sub-divisions will follow suit to protest against the conspiracy to drive out the ''maharaja''. We may form an independent party to protect the interests of people," he added.

Extending support to Pradyot Debbarman, he said the Congress could secure only 1.5% votes in the Assembly elections last year, but after the "maharaja" took over as the TPCC president in February, the party managed to secure 30% votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Training guns on Congress General Secretary Luizinho Felerio, who is also in-charge of the northeast states, the TPCC general secretary said that he was a corrupt leader and the party would not be able to win power in the region in the next fifty years, if he continues to be at the helm.

On his Facebook account, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman had written, "There are certain people who are attacking me personally. I will speak for our people and state before speaking for any political interests or party..."

On Monday, the 41-year-old leader had said the party high command asked him to compromise with a section of state leaders. "They also asked me to withdraw the litigation that I have filed for the introduction of NRC in Tripura but I did not agree to it," he said.

