Uttar Pradesh Man Gets Life Sentence For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police received information about a minor girl being raped on January 3.

Subsequently, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused person, Satish (32), under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The matter was heard in the court of special judge (POCSO) Vipin Kumar who on Friday sentenced the man to life imprisonment in connection with the rape of the girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him, he said.

The court broke its own record and sentenced a rapist to life imprisonment along with a fine in a trial that lasted for just 20 working days, said Alka Upmanyu, special DGC of the POCSO court.

Earlier, it had completed the trial in a similar case in 26 days, Upmanyu said.

Police had arrested the accused on January 4, a day after the incident, charge-sheeted him on January 7 and submitted the chargesheet in the court on January 11, officials said, adding charges were framed on January 13.

