Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Covid+ve

Tirath Singh Rawat had tested positive for Covid earlier this month.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat this afternoon tweeted he has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Rawat was sworn in earlier this month after the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

In his tweet, the 56-year-old BJP leader said he has gone under self-isolation. "My coronavirus testreport has come out to be positive. I am doing fine and facing no issues at all. I have gone under self-isolation under supervision of doctors. All those who have come in contact with me recently, please get yourself tested and take precautions."

"I pray for everyone's well-being."

Shortly after, his predecessor tweeted Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted in Hindi: "I got the information about the respected chief minister testing positive. I pray for his good health, long life and quick recovery."

Staring at the second Covid wave, India has been witnessing a surge in infections reported each day. This morning, the government said 46,951 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours; this is the biggest single-day spike since early November.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid.