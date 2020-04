NREGA Work Begins After Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxation In Puducherry

The NREGA work started after MHA on April 15 released new lockdown guidelines.

Work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme, which provides employment to poor people in rural areas, started from Monday in Puducherry.

The workers were seen wearing face masks and following social distancing norms as precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

"The work of deepening the pond is taking place today. 82 people are working here. NREGA works started in 37 gram panchayats from today. Nearly 10,000 workers are working. This will help in water harvesting. We have trained workers to wear masks and to follow social distancing" Secretary DRDA, Ravi Prakash said.

The NREGA work started after the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 released new lockdown guidelines for the country listing select economic activities that will be allowed after April 20 only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.

The MHA said that the revised guidelines will not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by the states.

