Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 24,337 New Covid Cases; Active Caseload Drops To 3.03 Lakh

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) on Monday, which is the lowest in 161 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.

According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, the total active cases were 3,01,609 on July 13, 2020. The ministry said India's present active caseload consists of just 3.02 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the total active cases.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered for the last 24 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 24,337. As many as 25,709 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

