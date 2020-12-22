Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 24,337 New Covid Cases; Active Caseload Drops To 3.03 Lakh

New Delhi:
India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) on Monday, which is the lowest in 161 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.
According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, the total active cases were 3,01,609 on July 13, 2020. The ministry said India's present active caseload consists of just 3.02 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the total active cases.
The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered for the last 24 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 24,337. As many as 25,709 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Here are the live updates on Coronavirus Cases:
Coronavirus news - UK Working "As Fast As Possible" To Resolve Border Closures: Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday sought to sound a note of calm saying he was working "as fast as possible" to unblock trade across the Channel after France shut its borders to UK hauliers in a bid to contain a new variant of the coronavirus.
Following conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron over the ban, which has caused chaos around the key UK port of Dover and led to concerns of food shortages just days before Christmas, Johnson said supply chains remained "strong and robust".
"These delays only apply to a very small percentage of food entering the UK," the prime minister told a press conference, adding that he wanted to sort out the problem "in the next few hours".
