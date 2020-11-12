Coronavirus India Cases LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 86-Lakh Mark

India Coronavirus Cases: The national recovery rate is 92.79 per cent. (Representational)

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

With 44,281 more people testing positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the infection tally mounted to 86,36, 011, while the deaths rose to 1,27,571 after 512 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Crossing another "milestone" in the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19 active caseload in India has fallen below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days and comprises merely 5.73 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 12, 2020 06:38 (IST) Odisha reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities



Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus deaths in the state to 1,469, he said.

At least 1,340 more patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,92,477, which is 95.89 per cent of the state''s caseload, the official said.

Nov 12, 2020 06:15 (IST) Cyprus announces local lockdowns to curb virus spike



Cyprus on Wednesday announced partial lockdowns in its virus hotspots on the Mediterranean coast and other measures in an effort to curb a spike in coronavirus cases.

The resort towns of Limassol and Paphos on the south coast are to go into partial lockdown from Thursday until the end of November.

Health Minister said that travel into or out of the towns would be banned, and a curfew in force from 8 pm to 5 am.

