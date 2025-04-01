Dagger To Chicken's Neck? Why Bangladesh Leader's Remarks Enraged India

Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus' remarks on the landlocked nature of India's Northeastern states and the sharp response from the region's leaders have again put the vital Chicken's Neck corridor under the spotlight. This narrow strip, which connects the Northeastern states with the rest of the country, assumes great significance amid Delhi's tense ties with Beijing in the aftermath of the Doklam face-off. Frosty relations with Bangladesh after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime added a new dimension to the geopolitics surrounding the Chicken's Neck and India's need to ensure its security.

What Is The Chicken's Neck

The Chicken's Neck, also known as the Siliguri corridor, is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal's Siliguri that connects India's Northeast with the rest of the country. All land transport to the Northeast, whether through road or rail, must pass through this corridor. At its narrowest, the corridor is just about 20 km wide. Called Chicken Neck because of its geographical shape, this strip has Nepal and Bhutan to its north and Bangladesh to its south. Any blockage on this route will effectively cut off the Northeast from the rest of India.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

The 1962 War And A Rude Shock

In the 1962 war, China did not directly attack the Chicken's Neck, but the rapid advance of its forces exposed the vulnerability of this key stretch. Defence strategists have since pointed to a scenario in which a Chinese advance could effectively 'choke' the Chicken's Neck and isolate the Northeast from India. This has prompted the Indian government to deploy more forces there, including Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Doklam Scare

Chicken Neck fears returned to haunt India in 2017 when China started constructing a road at Doklam, which is at the centre of a territorial dispute between China and Bhutan. When China tried to expand the road, India objected because the extension would give Beijing a geographical advantage and make Chicken's Neck vulnerable. India's opposition led to a standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. The road construction was eventually halted during a disengagement exercise.

The Bangladesh Question

The ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh after a nationwide movement last year brought an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to power. India has had a longstanding friendly relationship with Dhaka due to Delhi's role in the Bangladesh Liberation War. But the change of guard in Bangladesh has seen a shift in bilateral ties. India has expressed concerns over reports of attacks on minorities and received stern responses. The new regime has also reached out strongly to China, and India has watched cautiously. The changing dynamics between Delhi and Dhaka could prove critical in India's plans concerning the Chicken's Neck.

What Muhammad Yunus Said

The chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, Mr Yunus recently visited China and met Chinese President Xi Jinping. A video of his remarks, apparently made during his China trip, has sparked uproar in India. "The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," he is heard saying. He says Bangladesh is the "guardian of the ocean" for the region. "This opens up a huge possibility. This could be an extension for the Chinese economy," he said.

How India Leaders Reacted

The Bangladesh leader's remarks have drawn a sharp backlash. Assam Chief Minister Sarma has said it is now imperative to develop more robust rail and road networks connecting the Northeast to the rest of the country. "This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor."

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said Bangladesh was inviting China for a siege of India. "The Bangladesh government's approach is very dangerous for the safety of our Northeast. Our foreign policy is in such a deplorable state that the country, for whose creation we played a major role, is now busy trying to surround us," he said, targeting the ruling BJP.