Car Found Carrying 25 Rifles, 4,000 Rounds Near Nashik, 3 Arrested

Bullets and cartridges found concealed in the car

A huge arms haul has been made by police officers from Chandwad police station in Nashik district of Maharashtra. Three men were arrested in connection with the case on Thursday night.A car with a Mumbai registration number was found carrying 25 rifles, 19 country-made pistols and 4,000 cartridges, sources in the Nashik police said.Police are investigating the case. Top officers of the district police are in Chandwad to help with the probe.The arms were being carried in hidden cavities in the car. Those who were in the car initially told the police that they were headed from Malegaon to Mumbai.The car had stopped at Chandwad toll booth, 70 kilometres from Nashik, on the Mumbai-Agra highway when it was checked and seized. The men had tanked up at a fuel station and held the staff there at gunpoint and left without paying, after which the fuel station owner alerted police, news agency Press Trust of India reported.Police officers declined to comment on the case saying investigation is in a preliminary stage.