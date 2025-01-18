"Cancer Is Now Consuming Its Own Body Politic": S Jaishankar Rips Into Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has ripped into Pakistan yet again, comparing the neighbouring country with a "cancer" that is now impacting its own people. Delivering the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, he also spoke about India's approach to diplomacy in the last decade.

"Pakistan is an exception in our neighbourhood, in view of its support to cross border terrorism. That cancer is now consuming its own body politic. The entire subcontinent has a shared interest in Pakistan abjuring that approach," said Mr Jaishankar on Saturday.

The foreign minister, known for his sharp takes on foreign matters related to India, also noted that India should not fall behind in developing critical and emerging technologies. "India may be non-West, but its strategic interests ensure it is not anti-west," the minister said.

Highlighting the challenge arising from the "weaponisation of financial institutions", he said India must up its internal growth as well as de-risk its external exposure.

Mr Jaishankar said India sees itself as a 'vishwabandhu', or a friend of all, and a reliable partner on the global stage, while striving to maximise friendships and minimise problems. But that is done by factoring in India's interests, he added.

The minister also spoke about how regional players could serve an important role. India is striving to develop ties with the middle powers and it has helped expand its diplomatic profile, said Mr Jaishankar.

He summed up India's diplomatic approach in three terms: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest.

"The last decade has showcased how to progress on multiple fronts, advancing diverse relationships without making anyone an exclusive one. Polarised situations have brought out our ability to bridge divides," he added.