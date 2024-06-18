BW Businessworld Chairman Annurag Batra Elected To Global TV Academy

Founder of exchange4media and Chairman of BW Businessworld, Dr Annurag Batra has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Dr Batra is among more than 900 members from over 60 countries who represent the world's leading television and media companies. Known for contributions to the Media industry through exchange4media, Dr Batra is an entrepreneur, author, angel Investor as well as a TV show host. under the aegis of exchange4media group, he manages multiple media brands.

Under his leadership as editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld has turned into a content tech media conglomerate. He also serves as a member of the Board of Governors of Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

