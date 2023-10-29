Watch: British Envoy Alex Ellis Plays Cricket With Girls School Team In Lucknow

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, is currently in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to witness this India vs England face-off. Prior to the match, Mr Ellis engaged in a friendly cricket session with students from the Prerna Girls School.

In the video, Mr Ellis is seen wearing and England cricket jersey while gearing up to face the ball. The next attached to the clip, shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), read, “Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India plays cricket with the students of Prerna Girls School in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.”

In another video, Mr Ellis is seen engaging with the students. He greets the girls with "namaste" and wishes them a "good morning." In addition to the students, he also interacts with the coach, organisers, and the scorekeeper.

Speaking about his visit to Lucknow and the India vs England match, Mr. Ellis told the news agency, "I'm very excited to be in Lucknow. It's the most beautiful city. I am a little anxious about the game because India are playing very well and England are not playing so well. But I hope that we're going to see a really tight game. There are some great players on both sides and it's just a pleasure to be here in Lucknow."

"I think India looks the best at the moment. Australia are coming through nicely. I think they look strong as well. South Africa's batting is superb, probably India would be the favourite, I would think... I'm very excited for today's match. I've seen England and India play many times before. It's usually a good game, so I hope we'll have the same today," he added.

India vs England is hosted by the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.