Girl, 15, Found Dead In Village In UP's Fatehpur: Police

The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Sunday, an officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the body and it was sent for post-mortem examination," police official Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

In a complaint to the police, the girl's father said she had gone to relieve herself in the forest on Saturday evening but did not return, the official said.

Mr Sharma said the family members of the girl have alleged murder after rape.