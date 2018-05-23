Bihar JDU Leader's Wife Allegedly Found Hanging

Khushboo Kumari, wife of JDU state general secretary and spokesman Pragati Mehta, was found hanging by her husband early today morning, station house officer of Giddhaur police station in Jamui district, Brajesh Kumar said.
Comments"Mehta claimed that he had slept in a hall adjacent to the room in which his wife was sleeping and he found her body of hanging from a ceiling fan," Mr Kumar said.
No suicide note has been found, the station house officer said adding that the body has been handed over to the woman's family members after post mortem. Further investigations were on.