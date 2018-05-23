Bihar JDU Leader's Wife Allegedly Found Hanging Khushboo Kumari, wife of JDU state general secretary and spokesman Pragati Mehta, was found hanging by her husband early today morning

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house today. (File photo) Jamui: A 28-year-old woman, married to a leader of the ruling Janata Dal United in Bihar, was today found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house, police said.



Khushboo Kumari, wife of JDU state general secretary and spokesman Pragati Mehta, was found hanging by her husband early today morning, station house officer of Giddhaur police station in Jamui district, Brajesh Kumar said.



"Mehta claimed that he had slept in a hall adjacent to the room in which his wife was sleeping and he found her body of hanging from a ceiling fan," Mr Kumar said.



No suicide note has been found, the station house officer said adding that the body has been handed over to the woman's family members after post mortem. Further investigations were on.





