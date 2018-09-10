"Will Rahul Gandhi Answer For Bihar Child's Death": Minister Slams Bandh

Ravi Shankar Prasad says Congress spreading atmosphere of fear

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that a two-year-old baby died in Bihar's Jehanabad, after an ambulance carrying her was caught in traffic jam, due to Bharat Bandh protests called by the Opposition against steep rise in fuel prices. The district administration of Jehanabad, however has denied the reports of the baby's death due to traffic jam.

The relatives left home late with the baby, said Paritosh Kumar, the sub divisional officer of Jehanabad. The baby did not die due to traffic jam he said.

Will Rahul Gandhi be responsible for the baby's death said Ravi Shankar Prasad, claiming that the Opposition's Bharat Bandh protests were not successful. The Congress is creating an "atmosphere of fear" in the country, said the union minister, who comes from Bihar.

