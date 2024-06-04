Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi's BJP vs Mamata Banerjee's TMC

2024 Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: Will TMC hold fort in Bengal? Or Will BJP turn the tide?

The electoral contest in West Bengal has seen its share of turbulence as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP takes on Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress or TMC. West Bengal elects 42 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, of the 42, Trinamool had won 22 seats and the BJP came a close second with 18 seats. The Congress, backed by the Communist Party CPI(M) came a distant third with 2 seats. Though Mamata Banerjee is part of the opposition INDIA Bloc nationally, in Bengal, her party is contesting independently of the alliance in all 42 seats. The Congress and CPI(M) are contesting together. PM Modi's BJP aims to not just increase the vote share this election, but if exit poll trends are to come true, then the BJP may emerge as the single-largest party in West Bengal - which would thereby indicate a huge shift in Bengal politics. Will Mamata Banerjee be able to hold fort in Bengal? Or Will BJP turn the tide in east India?

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election result from West Bengal:

Jun 04, 2024 07:34 (IST) Though Mamata Banerjee is part of the opposition INDIA Bloc nationally, in Bengal, her party is contesting independently of the alliance in all 42 seats. The Congress and CPI(M) are contesting together.

Jun 04, 2024 07:34 (IST) West Bengal elects 42 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, of the 42, Trinamool had won 22 seats and the BJP came a close second with 18 seats. The Congress, backed by the Communist Party CPI(M) came a distant third with 2 seats.

