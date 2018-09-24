Amit Shah 'Termite' Remark On Immigrants Unwanted, Says Bangladesh

Amit Shah said the BJP would deport every single illegal immigrant if it returned to power.

After BJP president Amit Shah described illegal immigrants as "termites" who would soon be struck off the country's electoral rolls, Bangladesh has reacted sharply.

"Amit Shah has made an unwanted remark by describing Bangladeshis as termites. We in Dhaka do not give any importance to his statement as it does not carry the gravity of an official statement of India," Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu told The Hindu newspaper.

He was also quoted by the newspaper as saying that Amit Shah was not qualified to speak on the India-Bangladesh relationship.

Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Delhi on Sunday, had said the ruling BJP would deport every single illegal immigrant if it returned to power in the 2019 general election.

"These crores of illegal immigrants are like termites and they are eating the food that should go to our poor and they are taking our jobs. They carry out blasts in our country and so many of our people die," the BJP president said. "I want to assure you that if we come to power in 2019, we will find them one by one and send them away," he added.

He also applauded the BJP government in Assam for the revised National Register of Citizens and identifying "nearly 40 lakh" illegal immigrants.

He made similar remarks at a rally in Rajasthan.

The Bangladeshi minister said the citizen's register process in Assam and the welfare of the Bengali-speaking citizens of India are "internal issues" of India.