Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 95th Birth Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018 in Delhi. (File)

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, political leaders, took to social media websites to pay tributes to him.

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said Mr Vajpayee was one of the few leaders in independent India who gave a new direction to not only the country's politics, but also to diplomacy. He said the late leader also achieved success in taking India to new heights. "On Atalji's birth anniversary, I sincerely remember and salute him," he wrote on twitter.

Mr Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after a long illness.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders today paid tribute to Mr Vajpayee at the "Sadaiv Atal" memorial in Delhi. Mr Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were also among those who placed flowers as a mark of tribute at Atal Samadhi Sthal in central Delhi on Mr Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary.

The Congress also took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7LyaqAtJ9N — Congress (@INCIndia) December 25, 2019

Mr Shah later took to Twitter to say that the former Prime Minister left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his nationalistic thinking and unblemished image. "Based on his ideology and principles, Atalji was not at all fascinated with power... Under his leadership, the country saw good governance."

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Mr Vajpayee led a "fascinating life of dedication to a cause and perseverance when there was no hope."

Remembering #BharatRatna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday. A fascinating life of dedication to a cause and perseverance when there was no hope. The power of his language and the energy in his communication were remarkable. His administration was a breath of fresh air. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 25, 2019

December 25 is also celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Good Governance Day in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called Mr Vajpayee a guiding light "Bharat Ratna".

My respectable Pranaam to the former Prime Minister of India and our guiding light "Bharat Ratna" Late #AtalBihariVajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/uGrRW5q0Rm — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 25, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani said his great personality and simple life dedicated to the nation will always be inspiring for all the workers.

Mr Vajpayee, who ruled the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for five years from 1999, was born on December 25, 1924, to Krishna Devi and Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, who was a poet and schoolmaster. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor, in 1939.