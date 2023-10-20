Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani To Campaign For BJP In Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) list of 40-star campaigners for the Mizoram Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November. The list also includes party national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, MoS Nityanand Rai and Rajeev Chandrashekar too are on the list of star campaigners.

Earlier on October 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram.

According to the list, F Vanhmingthanga will contest from the Tuirial constituency, while R Lalthangliana has been fielded from the Kolasib constituency. Judy Zohmingliani will fight the election from the Tuivawl area.

F Lalremsangi will be contesting on a BJP ticket from the Aizawl South I constituency.

Earlier today, the BJP announced its first list comprising 12 candidates. In total, 21 candidates have been announced by the BJP for the 40-seat Assembly.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

