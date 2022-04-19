After Punjab Win, AAP Sets Sights On Northeast

Many in the state see this as a BJP vs AAP contest (File)

Expanding its footprint at the national level after the party's massive victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set its sights on the northeast.

The party will be contesting the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Council (GMC) elections, which are being held after 9 years on April 21.

A total of 200 candidates are in the fray for the 60 wards out of which 50 per cent are reserved for women. The AAP has fielded candidates for 39 seats. Two wards each are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes (Women), one ward for Scheduled Tribes and two for Scheduled Tribes (Women), while 26 wards are reserved for general women and the remaining are open for all.

" As a part of our expansion plans, we are trying to bring AAP's honest politics to the northeast. We have, therefore, chosen to contest the Guwahati civic polls for the first time. We have found that there is a lot of anger against the BJP among people, but they did not have a good alternative as congress now is a weak force here," AAP National Council member and Assam in-charge, Rajesh Sharma told NDTV.

"After Assam, we will try to establish ourselves in Tripura," Mr Sharma said.

While campaigning for the Guwahati civic polls, the party promised that it will resolve various problems that the city faces, ranging from pollution, flash floods during monsoon, and severe water scarcity.

"We are bringing the development politics model of Arvind Kejriwal to Assam. In one month, two lakh people have joined us and we are receiving about 500 queries every day," said AAP leader Laxmikant Dubey.

In the civic elections held last month, the AAP opened its account by winning two wards in Tinsukia and Lakhimpur.

Many in the state see this as a BJP vs AAP contest.

"We have many young faces who will be contesting the civic polls. The BJP is trying to lure our candidates, but they remain committed to the party, said Bhaben Choudhury, Assam State Coordinator from Assam.

The congress has fielded 55 candidates, most of them young professionals with proven track records in their fields, while the BJP has fielded 53 candidates to fight the elections.