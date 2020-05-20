After 8 Days, Government To Talk On Coronavirus, Cyclone

The government briefing on coronavirus will be held again today after an 8-day gap, sources said. At the 4 pm press conference, the government will also discuss the preparedness for the cyclone Amphan, which will make landfall near the Bengal coast between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Over the last weeks, as the coronavirus numbers spiked, the information flow from the government slowed down. After detailed briefings by health ministry officials, which started sometime in the mid-March, the government switched to issuing a press release every day.

Asked if the movement towards press statements was a change in policy, a top official in the health ministry told NDTV, "Every day the government is making press statements".

In March, the government had sought a Supreme Court order for the media to publish only the official version of the coronavirus situation.

Without issuing a gag order, the judges said they do not "intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but direct the media refer to and publish the official version about the developments".