Ace Trap Shooter Preeti Rajak Becomes Indian Army's 1st Woman Subedar

Havildar Preeti Rajak, who is a champion trap shooter, has become the first woman to hold the rank of Subedar in the Indian Army after she was promoted on Sunday.

"In a proud moment for the Indian Army as well as women of the country, today Havildar Preeti Rajak, trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar," the Army said.

Asian Games Silver Medalist in Trap Shooting, Preeti Rajak becomes the First Woman Subedar of the #IndianArmy.



Preeti Rajak has been awarded a promotion based on her spectacular performance in sports. She joined the Indian Army on 22 Dec 2022 in the Corps of Military Police

"Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the first woman Subedar of the Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti," it said.

She was the first meritorious sportswomen in the shooting discipline enrolled in the Army as a Havildar.

During the 19th Asian Games, held at Hangzhou in China, Preeti Rajak won a silver medal in the trap women team event.

Based on her extraordinary performance, she was awarded the first out of turn promotion to Subedar, the Army said in a statement.

Subedar Preeti Rajak is currently ranked sixth in India (trap women event) and is training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

"Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting," the Army said.

Today, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain for his meritorious service, the Army added.

