AAP Kisan Wing Leader Tarlochan Singh Shot Dead In Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kisan Wing President Tarlochan Singh alias DC was shot dead in Punjab's Khanna on Monday evening, police said.

The 56-year-old leader, who hailed from Ikolaha village, was returning home from his farm when unidentified assailants shot him.

The leader's body was found lying on the roadside and his son brought him to the nearby hospital along with the help of locals. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Mr Singh's son Harpreet Singh has alleged murder has been committed due to enmity.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurav Jindal said that the police is investigating the case from every angle. "The accused will be traced and arrested," he said.

