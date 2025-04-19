ISRO-NASA-European Space Agency Partnership For Experiments On Axiom-4

Indian scientists, in collaboration with global experts from NASA and the European Space Agency, have pitched to do seven specific experiments on board the International Space Station (ISS) when 'Gaganyatri' or an astronaut flies to the space laboratory as part of the Axiom-4 mission - scheduled no earlier than May this year. Axiom-4 is a private commercial space flight where India is paying between $60-70 million for the mission.

Earlier, whenever India has collaborated with global space agencies, there have been startling findings. The best example is India's maiden outing to the moon through Chandrayaan-1 in 2008. During this mission, the finding that the moon's surface is not parched and has the presence of water molecules came through an instrument made by NASA and flown free of cost to the moon by India. The NASA-ISRO collaboration rewrote the history of lunar geology and opened doors for possible permanent human habitation on the moon.

India has limited experience in doing biology in space.

Only earlier this year on India's own mini space laboratory, the first ever biology experiments were flown including growing lobia seeds in space, growing spinach cells and bacteria. Hence, it seems ISRO has opted to get hand-held by global institutions that have done serious micro-gravity experiments in space.

Incidentally, the ISS has now been continuously inhabited by humans for the last 25 years, with the 21st century witnessing the space laboratory as humanity's outpost in space. The flying outpost, which sees 16 sunsets and sunrises every day has been home to some very rigorous scientific experiments. India was never a part of ISS and hence this will be the first time an Indian may reach the ISS.

The private space company Axiom Space, in a statement, said, "The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is spearheading transformative research on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). Scientifically, the studies will contribute to understanding biological processes in microgravity, leading to developments in life sciences."

It added, "Technologically, developing resources for long-duration space missions will enhance India's capabilities in space exploration, positioning the country as a leader in cutting-edge space technology. The studies also play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of Indian scientists and engineers, while reinforcing India's commitment to global scientific progress and its influential presence in the international space community."

Here are the experiments that will be performed on the Axiom-4 space flight:

Human Research: Interaction With Electronic Displays In Microgravity

One Axiom-4 experiment focuses on how astronauts interact with electronic displays in microgravity. Partnering with NASA and Voyager, ISRO aims to understand the physical and cognitive impacts of using computer screens in space. This research will delve into how tasks like pointing, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements are affected in microgravity, and how these changes might influence stress levels. The findings could inform the design and interaction of future spacecraft computers, making them more user-friendly for astronauts.

Life Science: Microalgae And Cyanobacteria Studies

ISRO has a strong portfolio of life science experiments. In collaboration with NASA and Redwire, the "Space Microalgae" project investigates the impact of microgravity on the growth, metabolism, and genetic activity of three strains of edible microalgae. These tiny organisms could become a sustainable food source for long-duration space missions, thanks to their rich protein, lipid, and bioactive components.

Another project, in partnership with ESA, examines cyanobacteria, aquatic bacteria capable of photosynthesis. By comparing two strains of cyanobacteria, ISRO aims to understand their growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activity in microgravity. This research could pave the way for integrating these bacteria into spacecraft environmental control systems, enhancing life support for future missions.

Muscle Regeneration And Crop Growth In Space

The "Effect of Metabolic Supplement on Muscle Regeneration Under Microgravity" project, conducted in collaboration with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies, seeks to uncover the pathways responsible for muscle dysfunction in space. By identifying molecular mechanisms and potential interventions, the research could help prevent muscle atrophy in astronauts during long missions. The findings might also have significant implications for treating muscle-related diseases on Earth.

ISRO is also exploring the potential of growing crops in space. The "Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space" experiment, in collaboration with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies, investigates the germination and growth of crop seeds in microgravity. By studying the effects on genetics, microbial load, and nutritional profile over multiple generations, this project aims to ensure are reliable food source for future space explorers.

Tardigrades: The Ultimate Survivors

In partnership with NASA and Voyager, ISRO is studying the resilience of tardigrades, tiny creatures known for their ability to survive extreme conditions. This experiment will examine the revival, survival, and reproduction of tardigrades on the International Space Station, comparing gene expression patterns between space-flown and ground control populations. Understanding the molecular mechanisms of their resilience could inform future space exploration and lead to innovative biotechnology applications on Earth.

A Vision For The Future

According to Axiom Space, ISRO's research on Axiom-4 is a testament to India's dedication to advancing space science and technology. These experiments not only promise significant scientific advancements but will also inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers, it said.

As India strengthens its presence in space, it continues to contribute to global scientific progress, paving the way for a future where humanity can thrive beyond our home planet.

Beyond the Axiom-4 mission, India already has its plans to rocket an Indian to space from Sriharikota in the 2026-2027 time frame and then have its own 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' or Indian Space Station by 2035. It also aims to land an Indian on the moon surface using 'swadeshi' or Indian technology by 2040.

The Axiom-4 mission is just one stepping stone in a long road that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carved for India in space.