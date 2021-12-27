5 Things To Know About UP Businessman Who Had Rs 200 Crore Cash At Home

Agencies found Rs 194 crore in unaccounted cash from Piyush Jain's home and office. Documents related to properties in Dubai were also found by officials. Rs 177 crore in wads of cash was found at his home in Kanpur. The rest - 17 crore - was seized from his factory in Kannauj.

In six days of raids, 23 kg of gold was found, much of it had foreign markings. The raid teams also found 600 kg of sandalwood oil worth Rs 6 crore in underground storage at the businessman's factory.

Piyush Jain and his brother Ambrish Jain learnt the art of perfume manufacturing from their father, a chemist. The brothers' Odochem Industries thrived after they started selling perfume components to pan masala manufacturers. They got into trouble because they took payments in cash

While the GST's intelligence unit, acting on inputs of tax evasion, laid a trap for manufacturers of Shikhar Pan Masala. That is how the trail led to Piyush Jain.