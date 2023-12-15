Who Is Lalit Jha? The 'Mastermind' Behind Parliament Security Breach

Lalit Jha was on the run after the incident. The accused is from Bihar but was working as a teacher in Kolkata. The accused have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Jha was inspired by freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the police said. He allegedly shot videos of the accused deploying smoke canisters outside the parliament and handed over the videos to an NGO founder to ensure they get media coverage.

The alleged mastermind was a general secretary of an NGO run by Nilaksha Aich, the founder to whom he had sent videos of the incident to ensure they were "safe".

Lalit Jha was a quiet man, he used to teach local students. A few years ago he came to Burrabazar in Kolkata alone and kept a low profile, he suddenly left the area two years ago, a tea stall neighbour told PTI.