400 Days To Polls, Reach Out To All Voters, Says PM Modi At BJP Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a heads-up about the 2024 general elections at the BJP National Executive today and urged party leaders to increase their outreach to voters.

"We have the 400 days (until the big Lok Sabha elections) and we have to do everything to service the people. We have to create history," senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis quoted him as saying in the valedictorian's session at the two-day meeting.

"PM Modi said we must pay attention to people in the 18-25 age group," Mr Fadnavis said.

"He said they are not familiar with the history and what the previous governments have done. We have to make them aware and get them familiar with democratic ways and help them be part of good governance," he added.