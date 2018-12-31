4-Hour Power Cut At Indian Diplomat's House In Pakistan On Christmas

India has protested the harassment of its diplomats in Pakistan (Representational)

Power supply was disrupted at the residence of an Indian diplomat in Islamabad for nearly four hours on Christmas, following which the Indian High Commission took up the issue with Pakistan Foreign Ministry, official sources said.

In a note verbale, the Indian mission conveyed to the Pakistani foreign ministry that there was no electrical fault at the residence of the second secretary, suggesting that power was cut deliberately, the sources said.

It also referred to a separate communication sent to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on December 21 regarding snapping of power supply at the diplomat's residence.

The Indian High Commission requested Pakistan to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

There was no power supply at the diplomat's residence at Street No 18, Sector F-7/2 in Islamabad between 7 am to 10:45 am on December 25, according to the Note Verbale, which is a diplomatic correspondence.

"Such incidents cause a lot of inconvenience to the family members (including kids) of the officers," said the Indian High Commission in its communication.

It further said, "The Pakistan foreign ministry is requested to take note of the incident and direct the authorities concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

The latest incident comes in the midst of Pakistan not granting gas connections to the new residential building of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad despite repeated requests by India.

"Our diplomats are facing harassment on multiple counts. Our High Commission buildings and projects in Islamabad are stalled for last 10 years. We moved people in the High Commission building with no gas supply," said a source said last week.

They said furniture for new buildings are held up at the border and no telecom connections have been granted by Pakistan.