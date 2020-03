Coronavirus: The coronavirus crisis has been spreading exponentially around the world (File)

With a jump of 25 in the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 97, the government informed today. Two people have died so far in the national capital because of the disease, which has killed over 35,000 across the world.

Out of the coronavirus positive patients, 89 are in the hospitals battling the infection, while five have recovered, a Delhi government statement said.