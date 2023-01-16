2-Day BJP National Executive Meeting To Begin Today After PM's Roadshow

350 party workers are expected to attend.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day national executive meeting, which is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president JP Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for assembly and general elections, will start this evening in the national capital. Ahead of the big event, Mr Nadda will hold a meeting with in-charges and co-in-charges from across the country.

JP Nadda will also inaugurate a grand exhibition, featuring several themes, at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convention centre.

Right before the start of the national meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow for about one kilometre from Patel Chowk to the NDMC head office in central Delhi. Accompanying him in the National Executive will be 35 Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers, and 37 regional heads.

The first exhibition theme is "Sewa, Sangathan, aur Samarpan (Service, Organisation, and Dedication)".

The second theme -- "Vishwa Guru India" -- will feature India's contribution in the global fight against Covid, and the G20 presidency.

The third theme, "Good Governance first", will display steps taken to ensure better governance.

Other initiatives like empowering the deprived, inclusive and strong India, and conserving the age-old icons like building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and the rise of Sanatan Dharma across the globe, are the other themes that will be showcased on the sidelines of the meeting.

Political and economic issues will also be discussed, and organisational issues in poll-bound states will be examined.

Mr Nadda's three-year term as the national president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.