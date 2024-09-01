1962 Indo-China War Era Smoke Bomb Found In Assam, Safely Blasted: Police

The war was fought in Arunachal Pradesh, neighbouring Assam. (Representational)

A mortar smoke bomb, believed to be of the 1962 Indo-China war era, was recovered from a river bed in Assam's Sonitpur district, a top police official said on Saturday.

The bomb, which was found in Dhekiajuli area, has been safely blasted with the help of Army personnel, he added.

Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said the two-inch-long explosive was discovered by a person from Jougapur village while fishing in the Sesa river on Friday evening.

"The area comes under Missamari police station. The bomb most likely is Chinese-made and from the 1962 war," he said.

The war was fought in Arunachal Pradesh, neighbouring Assam.

Mortar smoke bomb is a type of ammunition used for variety of purposes, like creating a smoke screen to evade enemy fire or to prevent enemy reconnaissance and surveillance.

"It has been safely blasted with the help of an Army team from Missamari camp, led by Lt. Col. Abhijit Mishra," the SP added.

