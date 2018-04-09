On Video, Woman Argues With Cops After Friend Caught 'Drink Driving'

Comments
The woman started arguing with the police over a breathalyser test being conducted on her friend and also chased away a camera man of a local TV channel. Media are usually informed of their drives against drink driving, an official said.
#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70- ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018
A case was registered against the driver, but not against the woman, police said.