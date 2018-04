On Video, Woman Argues With Cops After Friend Caught 'Drink Driving'

#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70 - ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

A video of a woman arguing with police, after her friend was charged with drink driving, has gone viral. Police said the woman, travelling in the rear seat of a car driven by her friend, stepped out when the vehicle was stopped at around 1 am on Sunday. Police said the driver was found to have consumed alcohol above the permissible limits while the woman was also found to be intoxicated.The woman started arguing with the police over a breathalyser test being conducted on her friend and also chased away a camera man of a local TV channel. Media are usually informed of their drives against drink driving, an official said.A case was registered against the driver, but not against the woman, police said.