Mercedes Employee, Wife, 4-Year-Old Child Found Dead At Hyderabad Home

The police are suspecting it to be a case of homicide. (Representational)

Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Hyderabad's Tarnaka area on Monday.



The man, Vivin Pratap, was working as a design engineer with Mercedes-Benz in Chennai and his wife Sindhura, was recently transferred to Hyderabad as a manager at Bank of Baroda.

The man's 65-year-old mother, Jayathi, and 4-year-old daughter, Adhya, were also found dead.

The police are suspecting it to be a case of homicide. “Domestic quarrel and differences between the couple over shifting to Chennai possibly led to the extreme step,” Osmania University police station inspector L Ramesh Naik told NDTV.

Forensic and post-mortem reports are awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.