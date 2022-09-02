More and more these days we see a lot of images of bodybuilders, athletes, celebrities and other figures with bulky bodies and defined muscles. While it is all the rage now, it begs the question as to how so many people get such bulky muscles. While many of them may have followed strict dietary and workout regimens, there are a few who also consume anabolic steroids to attain that body. One asks then, what are steroids?

Steroids are usually classified as synthetic substances that mimic the male sex hormone, testosterone. While they have a legitimate place in the practice of medicine, they have also been widely abused by people who wish to attain a certain kind of body. Often, these steroids are taken in excessive quantities and can be seriously detrimental to health and life.

A lot of bodybuilders use anabolic steroids of multiple kinds to build their bodies. A practice commonly known as stacking, steroids help in attaining muscle faster. However, steroids can be seriously harmful and can cause various side effects and symptoms including hair fall, and breast enlargement in men, beards and facial hair in women. They can also cause more serious damage, such as tumours in the liver and clogged arteries in the heart.

They also create serious problems in the long term. Steroids have been linked to some very serious diseases and have been known to cause cancers and heart attacks in people. In addition to all of this, anabolic steroids can also be addictive even though you may not get a high from them. These performance and image-enhancing drugs are illegal and extremely dangerous.

This is why there's a whole new range of products on the market that provide an alternative to anabolic steroids. These products are natural steroids made up entirely of natural ingredients and do not function like steroids, even though they mimic the results of steroids, they have almost no side effects and pose no serious risk to your health. Some of the natural steroids that can help bodybuilders and athletes gain muscles and lose excess fat are listed below.

The 5 Best Legal Alternatives To Anabolic Steroids:

D-Bal by CrazyBulk – One of best legal steroids for lean muscles mass gain TestoPrime – The best natural testosterone boosting supplement DBulk by BrutalForce – Great alternative to anabolic steroid for bulking Testogen – Best anabolic supplement and testosterone Booster for older men HyperGH 14X - Best HGH (Human Growth Hormone) supplement for muscle gain.

D-Bal by CrazyBulk

D-Bal is widely used mainly for gaining muscles. It is a natural supplement that works pretty much like Dianabol, which is one of the most well-known anabolic steroids but without its extreme side effects. Unlike the anabolic steroid, it does not require a prescription and uses entirely natural ingredients to ward off the side effects of steroids. Let's review the product.

D-Bal Ingredients & Effects

As mentioned, D-Bal uses various kinds of natural ingredients that work towards promoting muscle gain and enhancing your physical strength. The ingredients work well together to give you the desired results.

Vitamin D3: As is well known to everyone, Vitamin D3 is crucial for building bone health. But we must also know that it may also enhance muscle strength. Therefore it becomes a crucial ingredient if you are looking to build your body. It has also been known to increase the production of testosterone, treat erectile dysfunction and is overall a good ingredient for your heart. In the supplement, Vitamin D3 is only present at 14% of the daily recommended value.

Magnesium: It is crucial to your body for the production of energy and for the synthesis of proteins. It is also a good ingredient for enhancing your immune system and for overall cardiovascular health. One serving contains about 38% of the daily recommended value.

MSM or MethylSulfonylMethane is another ingredient that CrazyBulk uses primarily for muscle recovery. This is a chemical that's generally used to treat pain and swelling in patients who have osteoarthritis. It should be noted that MSM can cause certain side effects such as diarrhoea, nausea, bloating and stomach upset.

L-Isoleucine: This is an amino acid that works towards helping your body enhance its protein synthesis and maintain the health of your immune system.

SUMA root concentrated extract 2:1: Used primarily for its anti-inflammatory properties, Suma root has also been known to help sex hormone levels. In a study conducted on mice, it was observed that it may boost your testosterone levels and an increase in testosterone levels will not only help you be more energetic but also enrich your sexual health.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is used in this supplement to assist in building lean muscle mass and also in lowering blood pressure. According to studies Ashwagandha has been known to assist in enhancing muscle strength, preventing muscle damage, reducing excess fat and enhancing testosterone levels. However, these benefits have been observed in about 500 to 600 mg of ashwagandha per day when D-Bal contains about only 200 mg of it.

Tribulus Terrestris: It is an ingredient that also helps in enhancing muscle mass. However, since it increases your testosterone levels, Tribulus Terrestris may lead you to test positive on a drug test. The supplement uses 75 milligrammes of Tribulus Terrestris, which is much lower than the 750 milligrammes where results have been observed.

Sodium Hyaluronate which is also known as hyaluronic acid basically works in the manner of a natural fluid that surrounds the various joints in one's body. It is mainly helpful in reducing muscle cramps and muscle pain after vigorous exercises and workouts. In a study conducted over a period of 12 months, it was observed that hyaluronic acid improved the quality of life in patients who suffer from osteoarthritis.

D-Bal Benefits

Benefits of D-Bal include its easy accessibility and free worldwide shipping. The manufacturers also offer 24/7 Customer Support Services and promise a 60-day money-back guarantee if the product doesn't work for you. The main benefit of the product, however, is that it increases and enhances muscle mass while containing all-natural ingredients that do not lead to side effects that anabolic steroids lead to.

D-Bal Side effects & Limitations

It should be noted that since D-Bal uses all-natural ingredients, it is much safer than anabolic steroids and comes without its unwanted side effects. However, you must consult your physician before going on any supplement. Some ingredients in D-Bal can cause mild side effects, stomach upset, bloating, and nausea as has already been mentioned. In addition to this, it is not to be used if you are under the age of 18. Or if you are allergic to chicken feathers, eggs or poultry. It should also not be used if you have a history of cancer.

TestoPrime

TestoPrime is another one of those supplements that are aimed at men of a certain age who notice decreased testosterone levels and themselves as they age and subsequently decreased energy and vitality. TestoPrime will help them enhance their fitness and energy levels by increasing the level of testosterone in their bodies. It is made up of entirely natural ingredients which have bioactive phytochemicals that stimulate the body enough to increase the production of testosterone since testosterone is a crucial hormone for men as it is the running force behind a hoarse voice, muscular body, strength, stamina, vigour, aggressiveness and drive. The production of testosterone in the male body decreases after the age of 30 and subsequently declines at the rate of 1% every year. This is where TestoPrime might be useful.

TestoPrime Ingredients

TestoPrime uses absolutely natural ingredients which have shown to increase testosterone levels in the body.

D aspartic acid : It is an amino acid found naturally that basically increases the production of LH hormone which subsequently helps to enhance testosterone levels in the body in order to obtain bigger, leaner muscles and improved weight loss.

: It is an amino acid found naturally that basically increases the production of LH hormone which subsequently helps to enhance testosterone levels in the body in order to obtain bigger, leaner muscles and improved weight loss. Panax Ginseng : It is an old Chinese remedy that has been in use for centuries to treat various illnesses for its strong antioxidant properties, which will also help increase energy levels and improve your sexual health by fighting lethargy and fatigue.

: It is an old Chinese remedy that has been in use for centuries to treat various illnesses for its strong antioxidant properties, which will also help increase energy levels and improve your sexual health by fighting lethargy and fatigue. Fenugreek : It is an ancient ingredient that has been used for 1000s of years to increase libido, sexual energy, and stamina also enhances your metabolism so that you lose fat easily.

: It is an ancient ingredient that has been used for 1000s of years to increase libido, sexual energy, and stamina also enhances your metabolism so that you lose fat easily. Green tea extract (70% catechins) : According to researchers, the EGCG compound found in green tea is quite helpful to prevent the decrease of testosterone levels because they block the breaking down of testosterone into harmful DHT.

: According to researchers, the EGCG compound found in green tea is quite helpful to prevent the decrease of testosterone levels because they block the breaking down of testosterone into harmful DHT. Vitamin D : Vitamin D is well known as crucial for bone health, bone density and also your muscle health. Various studies have shown that vitamin D is a huge contributor to improving the levels of existing testosterone.

: Vitamin D is well known as crucial for bone health, bone density and also your muscle health. Various studies have shown that vitamin D is a huge contributor to improving the levels of existing testosterone. Zinc : The EGCG from green tea extract helps carry zinc into the cells where it works to decrease the conversion of testosterone into estradiol which is one of the most important forms of estrogen and therefore provides more testosterone for your body.

: The EGCG from green tea extract helps carry zinc into the cells where it works to decrease the conversion of testosterone into estradiol which is one of the most important forms of estrogen and therefore provides more testosterone for your body. Vitamin B6 : according to various studies, as mentioned on the TestoPrime website, Vitamin B6 has been shown to maintain your overall health and liveliness and a good level of testosterone so that you have energy, stamina, cognitive alertness, and less fatigue.

: according to various studies, as mentioned on the TestoPrime website, Vitamin B6 has been shown to maintain your overall health and liveliness and a good level of testosterone so that you have energy, stamina, cognitive alertness, and less fatigue. Vitamin B5 : when taken in the form of calcium pantothenate, Vitamin B5 can assist in the conversion of fat into energy and simultaneously enhance testosterone production in the body.

: when taken in the form of calcium pantothenate, Vitamin B5 can assist in the conversion of fat into energy and simultaneously enhance testosterone production in the body. Garlic extract : Various studies have also shown garlic to increase the production of testosterone, maintain a healthy metabolism and help decrease fat.

: Various studies have also shown garlic to increase the production of testosterone, maintain a healthy metabolism and help decrease fat. Black Pepper extract : It pretty much makes space for the bioavailability and absorption rate of all the other ingredients used in the supplement so that your body is able to absorb them efficiently. The website mentions that it increases the absorption of ingredients by 30% which means that it makes the product more effective for you.

: It pretty much makes space for the bioavailability and absorption rate of all the other ingredients used in the supplement so that your body is able to absorb them efficiently. The website mentions that it increases the absorption of ingredients by 30% which means that it makes the product more effective for you. Ashwagandha extract : this also enhances your cognitive functioning and metabolic rate and it assists in testosterone synthesis in the body.

: this also enhances your cognitive functioning and metabolic rate and it assists in testosterone synthesis in the body. Pomegranate extract containing ellagic acid: ellagic acid derived from pomegranates is known to enhance fertility and blood circulation in men. It also improves erections and libido and decreases stress and fatigue.

Benefits of TestoPrime

The manufacturers claim that TestoPrime reduces stress by up to 71.6%. The website claims that because TestoPrime inhibits the stress-causing cortisol, you're able to let go of stress much more easily and simultaneously let go of stubborn body fat and be able to obtain a leaner, muscular body. It may help enhance your endurance by up to 92.2% as claimed by the website. Manufacturers also claim that the ingredients in TestoPrime increase the VO2 Max levels, which subsequently helps increase nitric oxide that gives you energy and stamina. The manufacturer has also claimed that TestoPrime burns your body fat by up to 16%. The makers also posit that it increases your muscle strength by up to 138.7%, as it increases your blood flow thereby revitalising your muscles with increased energy so that you can work out for longer durations.

TestoPrime Side effects & Limitations

TestoPrime uses 100% natural ingredients and therefore claims to not cause the side effects caused by its anabolic steroidal counterparts. It should also be noted that some ingredients in TestoPrime may interact with ingredients in other prescription drugs so you should consult your physician before going on a supplement of this sort. It should also be noted that TestoPrime may cause uneasiness in people who are not used to high doses of caffeine. However, this may resolve by itself upon continuous use. It has also advised that pregnant and breastfeeding mothers not use TestoPrime without consulting their physician first. In addition to this, people under the age of 18 should not take TestoPrime as they are in the stage of growth.

3) D-Bulk from Brutal Force

Just like D-Bal from CrazyBulk, D-Bulk is also a product that pretty much mimics the results of Dianabol which is an anabolic steroid with harmful side effects. DBulk is popular among athletes because it has very few side effects and health risks. In addition to this, it is also a legal steroid. Because of the ban on anabolic steroids, Steroids with natural formulations have become popular because they do not cause any significant risk to your health. In this regard, D-Bulk is one of those products that help in building lean muscle mass and shedding excessive fat.

Benefits and Mechanism

D-Bulk is a product geared towards athletes or bodybuilders who wish to gain lean muscle mass and build up their muscles. In this regard, it helps people lift more weight. It helps them develop muscular strength and recovery from muscle injuries so that the users are able to develop a lot of muscle mass. It is known to create a lot of muscle mass at a very quick pace. These cells subsequently retain nitrogen and the nitrogen content of these cells helps in breaking down protein. Athletes who seek to gain muscle mass have to devise their regime in a way that does not allow them to gain a lot of fat but muscles only. This is why athletes have to alternate between bulking and cutting phases, where the former allows them to gain weight and muscle and the latter reduces fat in the body by transforming it into glucose and then into muscle. This is a long process that can require strong commitment and can be discouraging for a lot of athletes. This is why Dbulk helps in the process by making the cutting phase shorter as it works by creating muscles and limiting fat storage. This is done through the process of glycogenolysis which is a process of transformation of glycogen into glucose where the body uses all of the glycogen in the body to make muscles. It helps in recovery from any kind of damage or injury that you may have suffered, allowing you to perform more exercises and workouts and train harder by reducing your recovery time.

D-Bulk Ingredients

Vitamin D3: As is well known to everyone, Vitamin D3 is crucial for building bone health. But we must also know that it may also enhance muscle strength. Therefore it becomes a crucial ingredient if you are looking to build your body. It has also been known to increase the production of testosterone, treat erectile dysfunction and is overall a good ingredient for your heart. In the supplement, Vitamin D3 is only present at 14% of the daily recommended value.

MSM or MethylSulfonylMethane is another ingredient that CrazyBulk uses primarily for muscle recovery. This is a chemical that's generally used to treat pain and swelling in patients who have osteoarthritis. It should be noted that MSM can cause certain side effects such as diarrhoea, nausea, bloating and stomach upset.

L-leucine: It helps in the synthesis of protein and hence provides strength.

Ashwagandha extract: this also enhances your cognitive functioning and metabolic rate and it assists in testosterone synthesis in the body.

Sodium hyaluronate: Also known as hyaluronic acid, it basically works in the manner of a natural fluid that surrounds the various joints in one's body. It is mainly helpful in reducing muscle cramps and muscle pain after vigorous exercises and workouts.

Suma powder: It is made from a plant known as Brazilian Ginseng and is used across various cultures in the world. It works in a mechanism very similar to caffeine by making the body work for longer hours with more energy.

Tribulus Terrestris: This is a plant that is commonly found in various kinds of supplements for its potent qualities of production of testosterone and fighting erectile dysfunction. In this case, Tribulus Terrestris is used to increase the synthesis of proteins so that the body is able to produce more muscles.

Recommended Dose

The manufacturer, brutal force, recommends that Dbulk is to be taken three times one capsule each a day. They can be taken at any point in the day; they're not stimulants and therefore do not disturb sleep. They're sold in sachets of 90 capsules, which can be used for 30 days. The user is supposed to take one capsule after each meal, alongside water.

Side effects & Limitations

Although D-Bulk does not cause any apparent side effects, because it is composed of entirely natural ingredients. The side effects that arise are mild and due to personnel intolerance levels. If you're allergic or intolerant to any ingredient used in the product, you should consult your doctor before taking the supplement. One of the side effects that is generally reported is digestive problems. However, it can resolve with time

4) TestoGen

Just like the other products mentioned in the article, Testogen is also a purely natural product that works towards increasing testosterone levels in your body. Various men experience lower levels of testosterone as they age, leading them to feel more lethargic, melancholic, irritable and have a diminished sexual desire, in addition to diminished muscular mass. This is where products like testogen come in. Testogen frees testosterone from protein that binds to it and makes it usable for the body. It also increases the synthesis of testosterone leading people to experience increased stamina, lean muscle mass and enhanced libido.

TestoGen Ingredients

Testogen is composed of 11 active components that are entirely natural and do not lead to side effects, as compared to anabolic steroids.

BioPerine - Derived from black pepper, BioPerine helps in the process of absorption of nutrients by accelerating the process of thermogenesis, where fat cells are broken down. BioPerine also aids the synthesis of androgens which are hormones that lead to the development of more masculine traits.

Zinc - Zinc is quite an important mineral in the human body. Its main purpose here is to make sure that there is a healthy sperm count in the body and it also increases testosterone production.

Vitamin B6 - Vitamin B6 works towards providing energy to the body and decreasing irritation. It has been observed that lower levels of vitamin B6 cause lower levels of testosterone and higher levels of estrogen in the body.

Red ginseng - It is derived from ginseng plants' fruits and is used to treat many kinds of illnesses including enhancing physical and mental clarity, and working towards enhancing one's mood. It simultaneously increases sexual desire.

Extract of Fenugreek - Driven from a very commonly found plant, fenugreek extracts work as a dietary supplement that helps boost your libido. It simultaneously enhances the synthesis of insulin, which in turn helps in the development of muscles.

D aspartic acid - It is a naturally occurring amino acid that the body requires for protein synthesis. It also helps in the regulation of hormones and the formation of the neurological system. Its task in the product is to improve the synthesis of testosterone by encouraging the production of luteinizing hormones.

Vitamin K1 - Vitamin K1 pretty much works to enhance the body's capacity to absorb vitamin D and vitamin D enhances testosterone synthesis.

Nettle leaf extract- Nettle leaf extract is necessary for maintaining the proper function of testosterone. Without it, testosterone may bind to protein molecules and not be able to function normally.

Boron - Boron which is a common ingredient found in plants and in the soil is a crucial ingredient when it comes to increasing testosterone levels.

Vitamin D - Vitamin D's purpose here is to prevent the transformation of testosterone into estrogen. It also increases the quality of testosterone in the body making it more effective.

Magnesium - Magnesium is another ingredient that is important for the synthesis of testosterone. It simultaneously has also been known to increase the hormone production of the body by 26% over a period of one month, according to studies

Benefits of Testogen

Testogen basically works towards enhancing the appearance of men, making them more muscular and lean by increasing the production of testosterone in the body.

The benefits can range from an improved sexual life because Testogen increases sexual endurance and libido.

Testogen enhances your energy levels by facilitating the quick absorption of various nutrients that you consume and subsequent conversion of those nutrients into energy that can be used by your body.

It also helps in the transformation of your body fat into muscle and ensures that there's a decreased fat deposit in the body.

Lastly, it enhances the mental and intellectual clarity of the users helping them function more optimally throughout the day.

Cons of Testogen

Since Testogen is an entirely natural product, it doesn't contain synthetic ingredients used in anabolic steroids, and therefore it may take a little longer to show results.

There are no conclusive results so far indicated in the studies because the sample size in the clinical studies were too small.

It can also be a little expensive to purchase.

It has also not been certified by a third party.

5) HyperGH 14 x

Mechanism and Benefits

The manufacturers of HyperGH 14x posit that the product helps bodybuilders encourage the release of HGH in the body in order to assist them in building bigger muscles. Unlike other anabolic steroids or synthetic injections on the market, HyperGH 14x is legal and clinically tested. It works towards the same goal of helping you shed extra fat and build a lean, bulky and strong body. Manufacturers also claimed the product can help reduce your recovery time and help you work out longer sessions. HyperGH 14x is also known to help decrease sleep disorders and improve the quality of your sleep, your hormonal profile and the overall health of the organs. The manufacturers also claimed that the product may reduce signs of ageing, enhance testosterone levels, boost libido, and prevent excessive fat deposit effectively.

Ingredients

L-Valine- This ingredient works towards increasing the endurance and strength in your muscles which eventually make your body strong enough to perform long workouts without fatigue.

L-Glutamine - This ingredient serves in the repairing of muscles which helps athletes and bodybuilders while doing resistance training. It can also enhance testosterone levels in the body.

L-Arginine- This is an amino acid which is found in large quantities in protein. It helps in synthesising protein and thereby contributing to muscle growth.

L-Glycine - This is an ingredient that helps in the production of collagen in your body. As an amino acid, it has various other functions and benefits as well. One important one is that it can help in the secretion of growth hormones.

L-Tyrosine - L-Tyrosine can help in both bulking and cutting. It is also known to increase the production of growth hormones in the body and increase testosterone levels.

L-Lysine – It is yet another amino acid that is known to be a building block of all proteins. It helps your body absorb calcium and increase HGH levels and it simultaneously works towards improving your muscles' strength and appearance.

Astragalus Root Extract - This ingredient performs various functions including increasing testosterone levels, enhancing immunity, maintaining a good blood flow, and maintaining good and healthy function of the heart.

Tribulus Terrestris Extract - Yet another ingredient that helps accelerate and intensify muscle strength and muscle building. It may also enhance the production of testosterone in the body.

L-Ornithine - This is an ingredient that helps in decreasing fatigue and improving your athletic performance. By enhancing your strength, power and speed.

GTF Chromium - It can contribute to weight loss, muscle mass gain and also enhances your overall performance and energy.

Colostrum - Colostrum is known to increase lean tissue and enhance your muscles. It also helps you perform your workout routines better as it decreases the rise of acidity during intense workouts thereby decreasing your fatigue.

Deer Antler Velvet - It can regulate your testosterone levels and HGH levels and simultaneously increase muscle mass and muscle strength.

GABA - Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid may enhance growth hormone levels and promote protein synthesis in the body.

Anterior Pituitary Powder - This stimulates the pituitary glands so that they're able to produce more HGH thereby helping you enhance your muscle tone and reduce the effect of ageing.

Phosphatidylcholine - It works towards decreasing fatty acids, helping in protein metabolism and just modulating overall fat and contributing to muscle growth.

Side effects

Since HyperGH 14x is loaded with natural components, it is much safer as compared to anabolic steroids or HGH injections which are illegal. Although there are no serious side effects of the product, it is recommended that you consult your physician before you take this supplement. It has also been noted that it is not suitable for people under the age of 18. It is also not suitable for those who have cancer or suffer from conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, illnesses, cholesterol or kidney problems. Moreover, people who are already on medications are advised not to take the supplement without consulting their doctor. It should be noted that it is not safe to consume more than two capsules per day.

FAQs

Is CrazyBulk a good company?

CrazyBulk can certainly be said to be one of the most trusted brands offering supplements for bodybuilders and athletes and those interested in strength and weight training. The crucial thing about the supplements offered by CrazyBulk is that they are legal and a safer alternative to anabolic steroids which are illegal and can cause serious damage to your health and life. Kidney Urology, the most recommended website on the web, says Crazybulk D bal is the most reliable legal steroid in the recent publication.

Is CrazyBulk a steroid?

No. CrazyBulk is a company based in America that offers a wide range of supplements geared at fitness and weight training that are absolutely steroids free, and also known as legal steroids. These supplements have been known to produce results similar to anabolic steroids but without the adverse effects and consequences.

How fast does Testogen work?

The manufacturers of Testogen state on their website that users will start noticing results and developments in their body including enhanced testosterone levels after a period of approximately two weeks. But it is important to note that this is not backed by a clinical study.

Is Brutal Force reliable?

Brutal Force is one of the many companies offering supplements for bodybuilding. They are one of the most reliable and well-known legal steroid alternatives on the market that offer a wide range of bulking supplements.

When should I take TestoPrime?

The manufacturers recommend that you take about four TestoPrime tablets meant for enhancing testosterone levels before your first meal of the day in order to see results. The manufacturers also warn that the tablets must not be consumed after a meal because that may lead to stomach distress.

What is the best testosterone booster on the market today?

The most popular testosterone alternatives to anabolic steroids are:

Testo Lab Pro

TestoFuel

Testo-Max

Prime Male

TestoGen

TestoPrime

How do you use Hyper GH 14x?

The manufacturers of Hyper GH 14x recommend that you take your first dose in the morning before you perform your workout. And the second one should be taken right before you sleep. This is done in order to make sure that the body's natural rhythms of producing HGH during exercise, post-exercise and while you sleep are optimized.

What is the best HGH for bodybuilding?

There are quite a few supplements on the market that help in enhancing HGH for the purposes of bodybuilding. Some of the most well-known are listed below:

Crazybulk growth hormone

Gen FX

HBulk by Brutal Force

Gen F20+

HGH X2

Hyper GH 14x

Conclusion:

Thus, using legal steroids is any day better than using anabolic steroids and risking your health and life. You can use any of the prior mentioned five legal steroids and improve your health and body. Hope this article helps you make the right choice!

