'Sorry': Businessman's WhatsApp Video Call In Ghaziabad Murder-Suicide

Gulshan Vasudeva jumped to death with his wife after killing his children.

In one of the last conversations before a factory owner in Ghaziabad allegedly slit his children's throats before jumping from his eighth floor flat along with another woman on Tuesday morning, he had called up a business ally to apologise.

"Sorry," Gulshan Vasudeva, a jeans trader, had told Bharat Malhotra, his financer, before the mass murder-suicide on a WhatsApp video call, Mr Malhotra told police on Tuesday.

Today, police made the first arrest in the case. Gulshan Vasudeva's brother-in-law, Rakesh Verma, was arrested after he was blamed in a message scrawled on the wall of Gulshan's home for putting his family under financial distress, which compelled him to commit suicide.

Rakesh, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, had taken Rs 2 crore from him to invest in real estate but failed to hand over the property, said police. Whenever Gulshan asked him for the money, he would give cheques to him that would bounce. A first information report was filed against Rakesh Verma in 2015 by Gulshan at Sahibabad Police Station after which he along with his mother were jailed, senior police officer Sudhir Kumar Singh said on Tuesday