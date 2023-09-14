What Is Scrub Typhus, The Infectious Disease That Has Killed 6 In Odisha

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria named Orientia tsutsugamushi.

It spreads through the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites) that feed on the skin of animals or humans.

They are usually found in warm, humid areas with dense vegetation — forests, bushlands, and grasslands.

During their larval stage, these mites acquire infection from wild rodents or other small animals and pass it to humans through a bite.

The symptoms of scrub typhus may take about 10 to 12 days to surface after the bite of the infected mite. A reddish or pinkish lesion appears at the spot of the mite bite.

The usual symptoms of the disease include headache, fever, chills, dry cough, and body pain, along with swollen lymph glands. One week into the infection, a pinkish rash may develop on the skin.

The fever usually subsides in two weeks but could last to three or even four weeks.

The infection may lead to abnormalities in the heart, lungs, and blood leading to impairment of heart function and circulatory failure. Delay in treatment may even lead to fatality. The infection can be easily diagnosed through an ELISA test.

With no available vaccine, the best possible way to reduce the risk of the infection is by avoiding contact with the infected chibbers.