Watch: Laid Off Indian-Origin Techie In US Says He's Being Replaced By ''Indians Living In India''

He spoke about how his job is being replaced by Indians living in India.

As layoffs continue in the technology industry, many people are taking to social media to express their shock and regret. An Indian-origin software engineer who was recently laid off in the United States shared a video revealing how he was told that his job is being replaced by Indians living in India.

The video starts to show the techie introducing himself before saying how his entire team was recently laid off. During his exit interview, he was shocked to learn that the company was replacing him and his team with workers who live in India. He emphasised that he too is Indian, hoping to keep his job.

"If you keep me around I'm already Indian, right? We can get rid of these crackers and replace them with my friends,'' he told his company, arguing how he was born in India and that his family moved to the US for work.

"They (company) are like 'no, no, no, you don't get it. We are getting rid of you. We are moving the job to India to be done by Indians from India, who will do it cheaper there. And in that moment, I turned into every one of your fathers. I was like go**amn Indians are taking our jobs" he said in the video.

''Indian software engineer is laid off and replaced by... Indians,'' the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Indian software engineer is laid of and replaced by... Indians. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RtlZhU35Fo — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 9, 2024

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 3 million views, 34,000 likes and several comments.

One user wrote, ''Bro doesn't get it. he's being laid off because he's expensive.''

Another commented, ''It's all about the money. They will work for way less in India. It's not even close. We can't compete with India, or China when it comes to how little they can survive with over there.''

A third stated, ''It's always hilarious when an ultra "progressive" gets a heavy-handed reality check.''

A fourth added, ''Why isn't India the greatest country? It's perplexing that a nation as brilliant & talented as India isn't already a superpower. With its impressive array of Nobel laureates, cutting-edge tech, and innovative entrepreneurs, it's a wonder that India isn't dominating the world stage.''