US Man Allegedly Tortured, Microwaved Cats To Death, Arrested

Thomas Martel checked "yes" for serious mental health problems

A 22-year-old man from Chicago turned himself in to police for killing and torturing at least four kittens in June, Fox News reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, Thomas Martel was charged with two felony counts of animal torture and four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The man turned himself in to police after a 29-year-old woman filed a complaint related to animal cruelty.

According to police, the man allegedly killed four kittens, all named Shelly or Shelby, intentionally. The suspect walked into the station with his lawyer on Monday morning to turn himself in.

The man allegedly killed four cats in a period of nearly three weeks, from June 4 to June 23.

According to ABC News, the 22-year-old man killed two cats by drowning and squeezing them. The news channel reported that he allegedly mutilated the third cat and police found another dead cat inside the suspect's apartment inside a plastic bag.

A witness said that the cat in the bag was microwaved.

According to police documents obtained by ABC News, the man checked "yes" for serious mental health problems in his arrestee questionnaire.

No additional information was made available.