Terrifying Video Shows Car Sweeping Backwards By Fast-Flowing Floodwater In Spain

Heavy rainfall also hit central Spain

Torrential rains turned streets into rivers that swept away cars and nearly some pedestrians in towns along Spain's Mediterranean coast. Now, terrifying footage is going viral on social media which shows the moment a driver in Spain lost control of their car before getting caught in floodwaters.

According to a BBC report, the incident happened in Molina de Segura, on the south coast when the driver attempted to cross a flooded road. The video shows a red car being swept about 50 meters (55 yards) down a street after a man tried to drive across the rising flood.

Watch the video here:

⚠️ Tremendas las imágenes que nos llegan de #MolinadeSegura donde la tormenta ha dejado cantidades espectaculares en zonas cercanas ‼️



Precipitaciones más importantes

87.9 mm La Alcayna (en 1 hora)

87.4 mm La Espada

76 mm Los Valientes



🎥 Autor desconocido/a pic.twitter.com/UAGKykxbvt — AMETSE (@MeteoSE) May 25, 2023

Heavy rainfall also hit central Spain and in and around the capital Madrid.

Earlier in the week, Spanish authorities shut down schools, universities and day-care centres as a precaution after rains left behind flooded basements and submerged cars, according to Reuters.

While the rain has caused chaos and economic damage, they have also been welcomed by many in Spain, which had been on track to register the driest spring since records began in 1961, according to state weather agency AEMET.

Rainfall in Spain between Oct. 1 and May 23 was 27% below average for the period, according to AEMET.

Heavy rain was expected to continue on Friday. The AEMET warned of accumulated rain of 12 centimetres (5 inches) over 12 hours on Friday in the province of Castellon in the southeastern Valencia region.

Fire services in Castellon said the worst-affected areas were the towns of Benicassim, Oropesa del Mar and Cabanes. They said they had carried out three rescues and provided pumping services on 27 occasions.

Flooding in northern Italy earlier this month killed at least 13 people and left about 23,000 homeless while causing billions of euros worth of damage

