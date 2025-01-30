<i>'Suits'</i> Star Gabriel Macht Moves Out Of US, Refuses To Reveal New Address

Gabriel Macht, the 53-year-old actor best known for his iconic role as Harvey Specter in the hit TV series 'Suits', has relocated outside of the United States with his family. In a recent interview, Mr Macht revealed that he and his family have left the US to explore the world, but he's chosen to keep their new location under wraps. Speaking to People magazine, he said, "I am based somewhere in Europe, but I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps. I got out of town and we're exploring the world," he said.

Mr Macht's decision to leave the US was motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family and experience new adventures. After wrapping up the legal drama series, he and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, decided to take their kids, Satine and Luca, out of school and homeschool them while travelling. However. the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans, but they eventually made the move to Europe, although the exact location remains a secret.

Following his nine-season stint in 'Suits', the actor has now embarked on a new venture as a creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey. "I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now...and this was my time to really raise my kids and do this creative stuff, like Bear Fight" he said.

However, the actor also expressed his willingness to reunite with his former castmates in the upcoming spinoff series, 'Suits: LA'.

The 'Suits' family reunited on the Golden Globes stage in 2024, with cast members Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres making a special appearance together. During the ceremony, they jointly announced the winner of the Best Television Drama category, delighting fans with their brief reunion.