Shin-chan Makes His First Appearance In India With A New Movie; Fans Excited - Watch Trailer

The popular cartoon character, Shin-Chan, will be travelling to India for the first time in his new movie, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Cho Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers ("Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers").

The newly released trailer of the film shows Shin-Chan and his friends excited and amazed as they arrive in India. The movie is expected to show famous landmarks from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release to see their favourite characters explore iconic locations in India.

In the trailer, Shin-Chan and his friends are seen dancing enthusiastically in India. The trailer shows the gang having fun and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere as they explore the country. Fans are excited to see their favourite characters in a new and energetic setting.

The latest movie, the first in the legendary franchise to be set in India, marks the return of both screenwriter Kimiko Ueno and director Masakazu Hashimoto. The movie is scheduled for release in the summer of 2025. In the upcoming months, further details will be made public.

The Crayon Shin-chan series, created by Yoshito Usui, made its debut as a comic in 1990. It quickly became a fan favourite with its unique humour and relatable characters. Following Yoshito Usui's death in 2009, his team continued the series under the banner Yoshito Usui & UY Studio, ensuring that Shin-chan's legacy remained alive.

The anime adaptation has been running for an impressive 32 years and continues to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide. Over time, Shin-chan has expanded beyond the TV screen, inspiring a series of movies, TV specials and even video games.