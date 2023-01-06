Premium Android Phones To Soon Get Satellite Connectivity: Report

The first satellite for Iridium was launched into orbit in 1997.

Later this year, premium Android smartphones with satellite connectivity will be available thanks to a new agreement between chip giant Qualcomm and satellite phone company Iridium, as per a report in the BBC. It implies that mobile devices can communicate with passing satellites to transmit and receive messages in areas without cell coverage. The new collaboration will make the same service available to millions of additional smartphone users without tying them to a specific brand - but it will be up to the manufacturer to enable it.

Many smartphones running Android contain Qualcomm processors. In September 2022, Apple disclosed a satellite function for the iPhone 14, which is only limited to sending and receiving text messages in an emergency situation.

The first satellite for Iridium was launched into orbit in 1997, making it the first satellite phone service. In 2019, it finished updating its network of 75 spacecraft. The satellites, which span the entire planet and orbit at a low altitude of 485 miles (780 km), can communicate with one another and exchange data.

Also Read: Satellite Pic Shows Fog Cloaking North India Except Delhi Because...

According to Qualcomm, the new function which is known as Snapdragon Satellite, would initially only be included in its premium chips. It is therefore unlikely to be seen in low-cost handsets. Although there may be a price for this, it will eventually be made available on tablets, laptops, and possibly cars, expanding its use beyond just emergency communication, the outlet further says.

BBC notes that satellite connectivity is widely regarded as the next frontier for mobile phones because it addresses the issue of "not-spots," or areas with no existing coverage. These are more common in rural or remote areas.